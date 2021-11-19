Advertisement

Gov. Beshear outlines initiatives to upgrade unemployment system

Kentucky lawmakers hear about more unemployment problems
Kentucky lawmakers hear about more unemployment problems
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is taking steps to address Kentucky’s outdated unemployment system.

For more than a year and a half, Kentuckians have faced delays and other issues with getting their claims processed.

Beshear says the system is getting a complete overhaul, including implementing a new ID process to help eliminate fraudulent claims and seeking funding to support sufficient staff.

“We need more permanent fixes to ensure that if we ever go through something like what we have seen, that our unemployment insurance works better, works faster, is more responsive and that we are making the necessary investments now to deal with a future situation and we don’t continue to make the mistakes of the past,” Beshear said. “This thing is ten years too late, but we’re doing it now.”

The state is also merging the education and labor cabinets. Beshear says this will benefit the U-I office by having more employees who are trained to work on claims.

Matthew Buchanan says he is hoping this speeds up his claim that he has waited at least six weeks on.

“There’s no way on earth that they should still be having the problems that they’re having,” said Buchanan.

Beshear says the new steps won’t resolve the issues overnight, but they will ultimately resolve several issues the current system causes.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
The crash happened around 8:30 Thursday morning at the intersection of Winchester Road and...
Woman hit by garbage truck in Lexington
This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
FCPS officials say an SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hays Boulevard and Levi Todd...
FCPS officials: SUV ran stop sign, hit school bus

Latest News

Firefighters worked well into the night to keep this Maple Grove mobile home wet on Thursday,...
“If that was me, I would be absolutely devastated” | Lexington family without home after fire destroys their mobile home
Chris Bailey and Sam Dick discuss the winter weather forecast
WATCH|Chris Bailey and Sam Dick discuss the winter weather forecast
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (11/18/2021)
WATCH|Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (11/18/2021)
County by County (11/18/2021)
County by County (11/18/2021)