“If that was me, I would be absolutely devastated” | Lexington family without home after fire destroys their mobile home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family is without a home just a week before Thanksgiving, after a fire engulfed their mobile home Thursday evening.

The fire occurred in the Maple Grove Mobile Home Park off of Georgetown Road.

Robert Bowser lives in the park and says that he had just gotten home from work when he heard about it. Bowser said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the fire firsthand.

“It was so hot you could just see the top of it starting to melt into the interior of the home,” said Bowser. “I have lived here since 2007 and I’ve never seen anything go up like that. It got hot.”

Firefighters say there were no hydrants in the area, forcing them to shuttle in water from Georgetown Road.

Bowser is concerned about the lack of hydrants and says Thursday night’s fire was so bad that it could have spread while firefighters worked to bring water in.

“The trailer to the right of it has a porch that is probably 10 feet from their trailer,” Bowser pointed out. “If something on that porch would’ve took off, it would’ve possibly took his home too.”

Firefighters also say a mother and her four-year-old were in the home when the fire started, but they were not injured. Although Bowser did not know the family, he says it’s awful that they have likely lost everything just a week before Thanksgiving.

“What it is, is they go from living in a mobile home, probably struggling every day to now - they don’t have anything and I can tell you if that was me, I would be absolutely devastated,” said Bowser.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

