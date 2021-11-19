Kentucky Newsmakers 11/21: Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather; WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather and WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.

A big change is coming in Georgetown where Mayor Tom Prather has announced he will ‘not’ be running for re-election. Prather has been mayor for 15 years, including a term in the late 1980s and two recent terms.

In total, Prather has devoted more than 40 years to public service, including tenures on the Georgetown City Council and the Scott County Fiscal Court.

What does he see happening in the future in Kentucky’s fastest-growing city? And what does he see local leaders across Kentucky facing in this time in which divisive national politics has found its way to the local level?

The holidays are here and WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey has just released his “winter outlook” and he joins Bill to talk about that and about some plans we have around here in the weeks ahead.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.