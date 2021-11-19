Advertisement

KU moving forward with Lexington tree removal plan; will pause for environmental study

According to LG&E and KU, they manage roughly 5,400 miles of transmission lines and more than...
According to LG&E and KU, they manage roughly 5,400 miles of transmission lines and more than 65,000 acres of land around those lines.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite recommendations from the Lexington mayor and city council, Kentucky Utilities says it is moving forward with its tree removal program.

KU representatives spoke at a meeting Thursday to announce they’re moving forward.

City leaders and homeowners asked KU not to cut down trees in several neighborhoods. Homeowners are concerned it will lower their property value, but KU says they must clear them from power lines.

KU said some trees pose a safety risk if they’re too close to power lines.

MORE:

KU says they have made some adjustments to the removal plan. Company representative Kyle Burns said they’re considering a new policy that would allow trees just above 15 feet to stay standing if they’re under new lines.

Burns said KU is increasing communication with those impacted. He said KU is using social media to alert property owners of cutting. Burns said owners will now be made aware of tree cutting 8 weeks before it’s scheduled.

Some council members thanked the representatives for being more transparent.

The city council doesn’t control KU. It’s the public service commission that oversees its practices.

“Considering the work that’s ongoing, we do not believe that a formal 30-day moratorium is something that’s necessary,” Burns said. “Following the October meeting with HOAS, the mayor and the council, we agreed to conduct the environmental assessment. As I mentioned, there’s no decision until that environment assessment is completed.”

All tree cutting in certain neighborhoods, including the Lakeside area, is on pause while KU completes an environmental study. It’s scheduled to start soon after Thanksgiving and last several weeks.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s that time of the year when our Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather...
Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s Winter Weather Forecast
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
The crash happened around 8:30 Thursday morning at the intersection of Winchester Road and...
Woman hit by garbage truck in Lexington
FCPS officials say an SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hays Boulevard and Levi Todd...
FCPS officials: SUV ran stop sign, hit school bus
According to police, 22-year-old Davontae Cobb and 23-year-old Mercedes Childress were charged...
Two charged in connection with Lexington’s first homicide of 2021

Latest News

James Herbert Brick is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter of a...
Suspect in TikTok hand signal rescue case indicted by grand jury
According to police, a semi and an SUV, that was pulling a trailer, collided on Leestown Road...
Coroner called to scene of Lexington crash
Friday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold day before a better start to the weekend
KHSAA
Three of the winningest coaches in Kentucky will be calling plays within 10 miles of each other Friday night