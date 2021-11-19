Advertisement

Ky. health dept. director gets own kids vaccinated, encourages parents to do the same

WEDCO Public Health Director Dr. Crystal Miller chose to get her children vaccinated for COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A CDC advisory panel has approved both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s booster shots for all US adults.

All Kentucky adults can already get a booster shot, because of an executive order, signed by Governor Andy Beshear.

We’re still waiting for the final word from the CDC’s director. Meanwhile, health leaders are urging parents to vaccinate their children, before Christmas.

One Kentucky doctor is now encouraging all parents to follow her lead.

“The masks don’t fit the children’s face in the way that it should,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director.

Dr. Miller was concerned about sending her kids to school every day. Her children, 12-year-old Stan and 6-year-old Miles, are active in sports.

“I was that mom that was like pull your mask up, pull your mask up, Dr. Miller said. “The compliance is hard alone.”

That’s why she chose to get them vaccinated for COVID-19.

“It definitely provides protection and just peace of mind for me as a parent,” Dr. Miller said.

She hopes others will do the same. She’s reassuring parents that the vaccines are safe and effective.

“I want to put the plug in to make sure that people are gathering their research from a credible source, not social media, make sure it is a credible source,” said Dr. Miller.

With COVID-19 cases rising in Scott County, Miller says unvaccinated children in the area could be at risk of getting sick, especially as people gather this holiday season.

“There are instances, that we’re seeing in the data, that kids are having a very tough time,” Dr. Miller said. “That’s a small percentage, but the piece of this is the unknown. Is your child going to be the one that’s negatively impacted?”

Health experts say vaccinating your children in the next few days will ensure they’re fully vaccinated by Christmas.

