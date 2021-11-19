Lexington family raising money to help pay for service dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family is trying to raise money to get their 8-year-old daughter a service dog.

Adelaide McLain’s parents told WKYT she suffers from cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and daily seizures that are triggered when she gets startled. They said the seizures have put her in the hospital on two different occasions.

The McLain family is raising money to get Adelaide a service dog through 4 Paws for Ability to help manage the seizures.

“The biggest concern is having them overnight and me or dad not knowing that she is having them,” said Regina McLain, Adelaide’s mother. “So we found 4 Paws for Ability and they train these dogs specifically for that purpose, to alert people when the child is having a seizure and help keep the child comforted during a seizure.”

The family needs to raise $17,000 to get Adelaide the dog. 4 Paws for Ability will cover the other $23,000.

HOW TO DONATE

Click here if you want to make an online donation. Please be sure to include Adelaide McLain in the description box on the second check-out page.

Credit card donations can also be made over the phone at 4 Paws by calling 937-374-0385 Monday through Friday 9 AM to 4 PM EST.

To donate by check, please make checks out to 4 Paws for Ability and write on the check memo line – Adelaide McLain and mail to:

4 Paws for Ability

207 Dayton Ave.

Xenia, OH 45385

