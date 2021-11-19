A look back at Sam Dick’s love of UK sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are getting ready for a very bittersweet goodbye. Sam Dick will be retiring after 42 years at WKYT.

Sam is a huge fan of UK sports and, over the years, he has seen is his share of great moments. Sam has been everywhere since he started at WKYT in 1979, but his first sports assignment covering UK outside of Lexington was at the 1993 Peach Bowl.

He would cover the Cats in January of 1999 at the Outback Bowl in Tim Couch’s final game in Blue and White. UK lost to Penn State that day, but 20 years later Sam would see the Cats redeem themselves against the Nittany Lions in the Citrus Bowl.

Sam has always done the heavy lifting at WKYT. Just like in Central Kentucky, when people saw Sam, their faces would light up and always with a friendly hello.

Sam was there when the basketball Cats won the title in 1996 and again in 1998 and once more in 2012.

No Lexington television news journalist can compare with Sam. He told the stories of the common person. Or with John Calipari and a trip to Haiti with the Samaritan’s Feet organization.

The love, trust, professionalism, and class Sam has exuded over the years is priceless. Thank you for the stories you told, the journeys you took us through, and the memories and smiles you will leave behind.

We invite you to join us this weekend as we look back at Sam’s career. Sam will reflect on some of the most important, meaningful and fun moments of his more than three decades at WKYT.

Sam Dick, Journalist airs Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. on WKYT.

