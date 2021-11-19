Nigel Smith resigns as Lexington Catholic football coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After four seasons as the Lexington Catholic football coach, Nigel Smith is resigning.

On Friday, the school announced via Twitter that Smith was stepping down.

“I am stepping back, and will no longer serve as the Head Football Coach of Lexington Catholic High School,” Smith said in his resignation later. “I have been gifted with an incredible opportunity to pursue and attend Law School in the coming years.”

In four seasons as the head coach, Smith went 29-15. His best season was this past year, leading the Knights to a 9-3 record before falling at Boyle Co. in the 4A playoffs.

Thank you Coach Smith 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jkTTQzjg50 — Lex Cath Athletics (@LexCathSports) November 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.