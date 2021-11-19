Advertisement

Watch Reed Sheppard’s Saturday announcement live

North Laurel junior to announce college decision at 9 a.m.
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - North Laurel rising junior Reed Sheppard will announce his college decision on Saturday. You can watch the announcement live on WKYT.com beginning at 9 a.m.

Sheppard, the son of former UK players Stacey Reed Sheppard and Jeff Sheppard, is rated the No. 17 player in the 247Sports Class of 2023.

Along with Kentucky, Sheppard has received offers from Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville and Ohio State among others.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound combo guard recently was ranked a five-star player. Last season, Sheppard averaged 30 points and 7 rebounds for the Jaguars.

