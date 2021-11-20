Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another big cool down on the way

After a strong cold front sweeps through Sunday, some of the coldest air of the season so far...
By Adam Burniston
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a great start to the weekend, significant changes are on the way for the second half and into early next week as a strong cold front sweeps through.

Chilly conditions will stay with us this evening and tonight as temperatures fall through the 50s and into the 40s. Winds will stay light to moderate, adding a bit of wind chill to the forecast for tonight. Most regions will remain dry through tonight, but clouds will increase ahead of our next system moving in from the northwest.

By Sunday, temperatures will start in the upper-30s and lower-40s for a cool start. Mostly cloudy skies will be around throughout the day, with most early scattered rain chances staying across parts of central and northern Kentucky. As we get into the afternoon and evening hours, the cold front will move in from the northwest to the southeast providing gusty showers. Highs before the front will try to reach around the 50s for most and a bit milder for areas of southeastern Kentucky that see the front a bit later.

A few isolated showers will remain in the eastern and southeastern parts of the state by early Monday. Otherwise, we are going into another dry period for the first half of the workweek. While we are dry, however, temperatures will be frigid, with highs struggling to get out of the 30s both Monday and Tuesday. Then as we head into the second half of the week, we’ll track another system that is expected to move in for Thanksgiving Day and Friday. This next system will bring more gusty showers across our region and another cool down. Some models are even trying to show a bit of flake action showing up late Thursday and into Friday, but we still have a little way to get before we get there.

