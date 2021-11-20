Advertisement

Black men in Lexington gather to find ways to reduce gun violence

Dozens of Black men gather to find mentorship opportunities they can participate in
Dozens of Black men gather to find mentorship opportunities they can participate in(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A room full of men gathered to talk about ways to cut down on gun violence Saturday morning.

One Lexington director Devine Carama challenged 100 Black men to come out to UK’s campus.

Last month, he issued the same challenge and a large group showed up at the Lyric Theatre.

“Anybody that looks at the homicide statistics in Lexington this year, you will see that they disproportionately affect Black males, especially young Black males,” Carama said. “Though we need everybody to be a part of this fight… I think it’s important to intentionally reach out to Black males in the community.”

He said he’s giving them opportunities to participate in that will help break the cycle of violence.

“What we’re trying to do is every time it happens, have more people come out to a point to where it develops a change,” participant Eric Trigg said.

Attendees heard from representatives from Stop the Bleed, the YMCA Black Achievers Program, Operation Making a Change (OMAC) and Mayor Linda Gorton.

The crowded room in UK’s Cornerstone Building hosted speakers who said stopping the violence can start with something as simple as a smile.

“You’ve got all of these images coming from social media, and music and within a neighborhood and they need to know that Black men can come together for positive things as well,” Carama said.

Speakers said young people need to see what healthy relationships and communities look like. They called on every man in the room to step up as a role model.

“It’s never, you want to grow up and be like your dad,” event volunteer Teelisha Wortham said. “It’s good to have that for those young men who do not have their father…..that you have a positive man or mentor in their life to help guide them through whatever difficulties they have.”

Carama said he wants to continue hosting events like this one.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
According to police, a semi and an SUV, that was pulling a trailer, collided on Leestown Road...
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Amanda Phillips must serve 85 percent of her sentence because probation was denied.
Fmr. Ky. teacher who admitted to inappropriate relationship with student sentenced
It’s that time of the year when our Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather...
Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s Winter Weather Forecast

Latest News

“It’s exciting, you know, you’re used to these big crowds at the theater, and it’s been empty...
Kentucky Theatre holds poster sale with hopes of reopening
North Laurel 5-star guard Reed Sheppard announced today he will be a Kentucky Wildcat.
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard picks Kentucky
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
No. 13 Kentucky shakes off early rust to beat Ohio 77-59
A waitress takes orders at a Ramsey's Diner in Lexington on Friday, November 19, 2021.
Kentucky restaurants continue to struggle with ‘ghosting’ issues, staffing shortages despite decreasing quit rate