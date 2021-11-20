Advertisement

Die-hard Kentucky Wildcat fan enjoys first game back at Rupp since pandemic

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -In Kentucky, you’ll easily find die-hard basketball fans who are proud members of Big Blue Nation.

At 94, Juanita Coffey proudly bleeds blue. Over the years, she’s followed the team all across the country.

“I started out when I was real young, and I’ve been all over,” Coffey said. “I’ve been to all 50 states, I’ve been to Puerto Rico, I’ve been to Maui.”

She rarely misses a tip off, and don’t even think about calling her during a game.

“I live by myself and I watch them on TV. Nobody bothers me.”

For the longest time, she and her granddaughter would head to Rupp Arena to watch the team in-person. They haven’t been able to for some time, and the pandemic made Juanita wait even longer.

“My granddaughter called me and said ‘I have an extra ticket. Do you want to go?’ and that’s all I needed.”

“We went from seeing each other all the time and then the pandemic hit and it was probably a year before I finally got to see her and actually hug her,” said Coffey’s granddaughter Natalie Brown. “That was a big deal, and now we both get to go to a game.”

They’re memories the two will certainly treasure every time the Wildcats hit the hardwood.

Kentucky won the face-off against Ohio 77-59.

