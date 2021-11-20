Douglass rolls past Southwestern 37-6
Douglass will head back to the state semifinals for a rematch with Owensboro next Friday
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass jumped out to the 14-0 halftime lead over Southwestern in Friday night’s Class 5A Region Final. In the third quarter, the Broncos forced a safety and then a touchdown on the first two possessions to run away with the 37-6 win.
