Douglass rolls past Southwestern 37-6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass jumped out to the 14-0 halftime lead over Southwestern in Friday night’s Class 5A Region Final. In the third quarter, the Broncos forced a safety and then a touchdown on the first two possessions to run away with the 37-6 win.

Douglass will head back to the state semifinals for a rematch with Owensboro next Friday.

