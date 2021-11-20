Advertisement

Douglass rolls past Southwestern 37-6

Douglass will head back to the state semifinals for a rematch with Owensboro next Friday
Douglass will head back to the state semifinals for a rematch with Owensboro next Friday
Douglass will head back to the state semifinals for a rematch with Owensboro next Friday(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass jumped out to the 14-0 halftime lead over Southwestern in Friday night’s Class 5A Region Final. In the third quarter, the Broncos forced a safety and then a touchdown on the first two possessions to run away with the 37-6 win.

Douglass will head back to the state semifinals for a rematch with Owensboro next Friday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a semi and an SUV, that was pulling a trailer, collided on Leestown Road...
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
It’s that time of the year when our Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather...
Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s Winter Weather Forecast
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

The Eagles outscored the Aces 35-7 in the second half
Second half effort leads LCA to 49-21 win over Owensboro Catholic
Franklin Co. defeated Allen Co. - Scottsville, 48-12 on Friday.
Franklin Co. advances to state semis with 49-12 win
Woodford Co. quarterback Bryce Patterson looks to the sideline during his team's win on Friday...
Woodford Co. remains unbeaten, knocks out CovCath, 28-14
Kentucky set to host Ohio at Rupp Arena
WATCH|Kentucky set to host Ohio at Rupp Arena