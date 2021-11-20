Franklin Co. advances to state semis with 49-12 win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin Co. returns to the state 4A semifinals with a 49-12 win on Friday over Allen Co. - Scottsville.

Kaden Moorman set the tone early with a 38-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game. Moorman is a UK commit.

The Flyers (10-3) made it to the state championship game last season. They travel to Johnson Central next Friday.

