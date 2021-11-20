Advertisement

Franklin Co. advances to state semis with 49-12 win

Flyers defeat Allen Co. - Scottsville in 4A playoffs
Franklin Co. defeated Allen Co. - Scottsville, 48-12 on Friday.
Franklin Co. defeated Allen Co. - Scottsville, 48-12 on Friday.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin Co. returns to the state 4A semifinals with a 49-12 win on Friday over Allen Co. - Scottsville.

Kaden Moorman set the tone early with a 38-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game. Moorman is a UK commit.

The Flyers (10-3) made it to the state championship game last season. They travel to Johnson Central next Friday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a semi and an SUV, that was pulling a trailer, collided on Leestown Road...
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
It’s that time of the year when our Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather...
Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s Winter Weather Forecast
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Woodford Co. quarterback Bryce Patterson looks to the sideline during his team's win on Friday...
Woodford Co. remains unbeaten, knocks out CovCath, 28-14
Lexington Catholic head coach Nigel Smith has announced his resignation.
Nigel Smith resigns as Lexington Catholic football coach
Lafayette head coach Eric Shaw addresses his team before Friday's game at Dunbar.
Eric Shaw resigns as Lafayette football coach
Somerset is turning to junior Josh Gross at quarterback
Somerset football reloaded in 2021