Advertisement

Kentucky restaurants continue to struggle with ‘ghosting’ issues, staffing shortages despite decreasing quit rate

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday show that Kentucky leads the nation with the largest percentage point drop in people quitting their jobs in September, as well as the largest decrease in job openings.

But those positive trends are still not being felt in certain fields across the commonwealth, such as the restaurant industry.

Rob Ramsey has owned Ramsey’s Diners for 32 years and says he’s never faced as difficult a spell as in the last 20 months since the pandemic started.

But Ramsey added that he hasn’t had to deal with people quitting, saying that his group of workers has stayed through thick and thin.

“We’re so fortunate we haven’t had that because if you tell somebody they need to work on Sunday and they say ‘Well, I’m not going to work Sunday’, they can just not show up and get a job on Monday somewhere else,” said Ramsey.

What Ramsey has struggled with is people appearing to have interest in jobs, when they actually don’t.

“We’ll put an ad out and get 30, 40 resumes sent to us through these internet platforms,” Ramsey said. “We maybe get four or five people come back to us, set up interviews and generally speaking, one or two of them will actually come to the interviews. We’ve had a few where it went well - we liked them, we thought they liked us and they just didn’t come to work. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Kentucky Restaurant Association President Stacy Roof says this has been a huge issue for restaurants across the state.

“That whole ‘ghosting’ thing is real and has been really prolific in the past few months,” said Roof.

Roof says staffing shortages continue to be one of the most crucial issues for restaurants in the commonwealth for a variety of reasons, and the pandemic is still playing a part.

“It’s not an industry where you can just Zoom in,” Roof said. “You have to be there physically and hospitality is all about that personal connection and making guests feel welcome and taking care of guests.”

Roof pointed out that those statistics may hold true for restaurants in rural areas. But she said that restaurants in areas like Lexington with lots of competition have yet to feel any positive shift.

Both Roof and Ramsey say with wages rising and opportunities abound, they hope people start to take those opportunities and return to the workforce.

“You can make $30 an hour waiting tables, you can make $20 an hour cooking now, and that’s a change,” Ramsey said. “So hopefully as word gets out, people start seeing the restaurant industry as a means to an end. We are a stepping stone industry.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a semi and an SUV, that was pulling a trailer, collided on Leestown Road...
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
It’s that time of the year when our Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather...
Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s Winter Weather Forecast
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Franklin Co. defeated Allen Co. - Scottsville, 48-12 on Friday.
Franklin Co. advances to state semis with 49-12 win
Woodford Co. quarterback Bryce Patterson looks to the sideline during his team's win on Friday...
Woodford Co. remains unbeaten, knocks out CovCath, 28-14
At 94, Juanita Coffey proudly bleeds blue. After missing out on the experience of being at a...
Die-hard Kentucky Wildcat fan enjoys first game back at Rupp since pandemic
Kentucky set to host Ohio at Rupp Arena
WATCH|Kentucky set to host Ohio at Rupp Arena