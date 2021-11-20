Advertisement

Kentucky scores eight touchdowns in win over New Mexico State

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez...
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. after a Rodriguez touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky closed out the final home game of the season at Kroger Field with a 56-16 win over New Mexico State.

The Aggies were first on the board with a touchdown. After that it was all UK.

Quarterback Will Levis threw for four touchdowns, 419 yards and one interception. Two of those scoring plays went to senior Josh Ali.

Before looking ahead to a bowl game, Kentucky will close out the season one the road at Louisville.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

