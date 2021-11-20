Kentucky scores eight touchdowns in win over New Mexico State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky closed out the final home game of the season at Kroger Field with a 56-16 win over New Mexico State.

The Aggies were first on the board with a touchdown. After that it was all UK.

Quarterback Will Levis threw for four touchdowns, 419 yards and one interception. Two of those scoring plays went to senior Josh Ali.

Before looking ahead to a bowl game, Kentucky will close out the season one the road at Louisville.

