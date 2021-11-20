Madison Central crushes Dunbar 43-7 in Class ‘6A’ region finals

RICHMOND, Ky (WKYT) – It has taken Mike Holcomb one season to get the Madison Central Indians back to the state semifinals. Central dominated Dunbar from the start and cruised in the Class ‘6A’ region final 43-7.

Brady Hensley turned in a night to remember. The super sophomore had 28 carries for 320 yards and five touchdowns. Hensley had four scores in the first half as the Tribe led 28-7 at the break.

Dunbar (7-6) got a second quarter TD from Kamarion Robinson to make it 14-7, but the Bulldogs never threatened again.

Madison Central (9-4) will travel to Louisville next Friday to meet St. X (12-1) in the ‘6A’ state semifinals.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.