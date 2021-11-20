Advertisement

No. 13 Kentucky shakes off early rust to beat Ohio 77-59

Keion Brooks scored 22 points for the Wildcats.
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Kentucky won 77-59. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Keion Brooks scored 22 points to lead No. 13 Kentucky to a 77-59 win over Ohio on Friday night.

Freshman guard TyTy Washington followed Brooks with a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Davion Mintz added 12 points and Sahvir Wheeler added 11 for the Wildcats.

Ben Vander Plas finished with a team-high 19 points and six rebounds for Ohio, followed by Jason Carter with 15 points and Mark Sears with 10.

The Wildcats (3-1) used a big second half to fend off the Bobcats, who led for most of the first half. Kentucky hosts Albany on November 22.

