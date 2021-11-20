No. 13 Kentucky shakes off early rust to beat Ohio 77-59
Keion Brooks scored 22 points for the Wildcats.
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Keion Brooks scored 22 points to lead No. 13 Kentucky to a 77-59 win over Ohio on Friday night.
Freshman guard TyTy Washington followed Brooks with a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Davion Mintz added 12 points and Sahvir Wheeler added 11 for the Wildcats.
Ben Vander Plas finished with a team-high 19 points and six rebounds for Ohio, followed by Jason Carter with 15 points and Mark Sears with 10.
The Wildcats (3-1) used a big second half to fend off the Bobcats, who led for most of the first half. Kentucky hosts Albany on November 22.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.