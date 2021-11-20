Sheriff: Missing man in Laurel County
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing person.
53-year-old Richard Clark was last seen off Fariston Road on Thursday.
Deputies say he is driving a blue Chevrolet pickup and may be headed to the Red Bird area in Clay County.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.