Sheriff: Missing man in Laurel County

(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff's Office )
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing person.

53-year-old Richard Clark was last seen off Fariston Road on Thursday.

Deputies say he is driving a blue Chevrolet pickup and may be headed to the Red Bird area in Clay County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

