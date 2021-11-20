Woodford Co. remains unbeaten, knocks out CovCath, 28-14

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Co. continues its unbeaten streak on Friday with a 28-14 knockout win over Covington Catholic in the 5A playoffs.

The Yellow Jackets led it 14-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, Bryce Patterson found Aden Nelson for a 33-yard gain to the Colonel’s one-yard line. Jacob Jackson scored from a yard out to make it 21-7 Woodford Co.

Patterson threw another touchdown in the fourth quarter, when he found Preston Stacy for a 36-yard score to make it 28-7.

Woodford Co. (13-0) advances to its first state semifinal game since the mid 1980s, where they will host South Warren.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.