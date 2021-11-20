Woodford Co. remains unbeaten, knocks out CovCath, 28-14
Yellow Jackets now 13-0
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Co. continues its unbeaten streak on Friday with a 28-14 knockout win over Covington Catholic in the 5A playoffs.
The Yellow Jackets led it 14-7 at the half.
In the third quarter, Bryce Patterson found Aden Nelson for a 33-yard gain to the Colonel’s one-yard line. Jacob Jackson scored from a yard out to make it 21-7 Woodford Co.
Patterson threw another touchdown in the fourth quarter, when he found Preston Stacy for a 36-yard score to make it 28-7.
Woodford Co. (13-0) advances to its first state semifinal game since the mid 1980s, where they will host South Warren.
