Woodford Co. remains unbeaten, knocks out CovCath, 28-14

Yellow Jackets now 13-0
Woodford Co. quarterback Bryce Patterson looks to the sideline during his team's win on Friday in the 4A playoffs.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Co. continues its unbeaten streak on Friday with a 28-14 knockout win over Covington Catholic in the 5A playoffs.

The Yellow Jackets led it 14-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, Bryce Patterson found Aden Nelson for a 33-yard gain to the Colonel’s one-yard line. Jacob Jackson scored from a yard out to make it 21-7 Woodford Co.

Patterson threw another touchdown in the fourth quarter, when he found Preston Stacy for a 36-yard score to make it 28-7.

Woodford Co. (13-0) advances to its first state semifinal game since the mid 1980s, where they will host South Warren.

