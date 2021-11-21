10-year-old shot and killed in Shelbyville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old was killed in a shooting on Sunday.
Shelbyville police said a call that a child was shot in the chest came in around 2:30 p.m. from a home on Zelkova Drive.
The child was taken to University of Louisville Health -Shelbyville Hospital, where they later died.
Officials believe Treymont W. Rucker-McKellery, 28, is a person of interest connected to the shooting.
He was described as being six feet, six inches tall, weighing around 243 pounds with mid-length dreadlocks.
Ruker-McKellery was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, but could have changed his clothes since then, according to officials.
He is believed to be armed. The investigation continues.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.