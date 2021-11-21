Advertisement

10-year-old shot and killed in Shelbyville

Treymont Rucker-McKellery, 28, is a person of interest regarding the shooting of a 10-year-old
Treymont Rucker-McKellery, 28, is a person of interest regarding the shooting of a 10-year-old(Shelbyville Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old was killed in a shooting on Sunday.

Shelbyville police said a call that a child was shot in the chest came in around 2:30 p.m. from a home on Zelkova Drive.

The child was taken to University of Louisville Health -Shelbyville Hospital, where they later died.

Officials believe Treymont W. Rucker-McKellery, 28, is a person of interest connected to the shooting.

He was described as being six feet, six inches tall, weighing around 243 pounds with mid-length dreadlocks.

Ruker-McKellery was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, but could have changed his clothes since then, according to officials.

He is believed to be armed. The investigation continues.

