Advertisement

About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say about 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crow bars, swarmed a department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing merchandise before fleeing in dozens of cars.

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night at the Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

The incident came a day after police said several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Laurel 5-star guard Reed Sheppard announced today he will be a Kentucky Wildcat.
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard picks Kentucky
A waitress takes orders at a Ramsey's Diner in Lexington on Friday, November 19, 2021.
Kentucky restaurants continue to struggle with ‘ghosting’ issues, staffing shortages despite decreasing quit rate
Two people were injured in a crash Saturday evening
Two hurt, one charged with DUI after Lexington crash
A man is dead after a late night shooting in Lexington.
Lexington police investigating shooting that left one person dead
According to police, a semi and an SUV, that was pulling a trailer, collided on Leestown Road...
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash

Latest News

The city earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign scorecard.
Lexington earns highest LGBTQ equality score in Kentucky
FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Hamas gunman kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
This undated photo provided by Greater Manchester Police shows taxi driver David Perry and his...
Taxi driver hurt in UK blast says it’s a miracle he’s alive
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Biden’s political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024