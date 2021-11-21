Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Coldest air of the season so far moving in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been a dreary and chilly end to the weekend as showers push through with a cold front, but even colder air is set to move in this week with changes ahead for the Thanksgiving holiday as well.

Showers will become lighter and more scattered for parts of central Kentucky this evening as the front continues to the southeast. The rain will be over for much of central and eastern Kentucky by tonight, but a few more showers will continue to the southeast. Temperatures will cool down quickly once the front moves through as we drop through the 40s and into the 30s overnight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will be spread across the region but expect lower-30s with some upper-20s in central Kentucky, and then upper-30s to even lower-40s across southeastern Kentucky. A few isolated showers or flakes will remain during the early hours for southeast Kentucky. Otherwise, we’ll be into another dry period with clouds decreasing throughout the day leading to sunny skies by the evening. Highs on Monday will struggle to get out of the mid to upper-30s for most, but a few lower-40s may show up for some areas further south.

We’ll keep our dry pattern going through the middle of the week with great weather for holiday travel on Wednesday. However, we’ll be tracking another round of systems moving in by Thursday and into the weekend. Thursday will bring another cold front with gusty showers with frigid air rushing in behind and could lead to some flake action overnight into early Friday. Then another system will move through for the weekend, renewing the wintry mix threat yet again.

