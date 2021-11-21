Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers ahead of the coldest air of the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is a gray and chilly morning in the bluegrass.

Temps will start off in the mid-40s and should hover around 50 degrees. Rain showers are likely throughout the day and it will be windy at times. Of course, a strong cold front will follow the rain and drop temperatures significantly. They will return back to around freezing overnight and early Monday morning. Early Monday models want to spit out some flurries for some before we clear out for the day. I do think eastern Kentucky will be in the sweet spot if we do see any action. Northwesterly winds will blow in and keep temps in the 30s all day long. Frigid air continues into Tuesday as well with sunny skies. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, close to 50 degrees. This drier pattern will come to an end by Thanksgiving, and things are looking wet. Our next system will bring scattered showers and it will be windy with temps near 50 degrees. Friday looks to be an interesting day... models are now trying to spit out some mix early Friday morning. We will have to pay attention to the speed of the system and temperatures. Highs on Friday in the upper 30s. The weekend looks to be dry, back to the 40s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better Thanksgiving week ahead:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.