EKU wins overtime thriller against Jacksonville State

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Parker McKinney threw four touchdown passes, including two in overtime, as Eastern Kentucky defeated Jacksonville State 39-31 in double overtime on Saturday.

Both teams scored touchdowns in the final minute of regulation. Jacksonville State took a 31-24 lead on 10-yard run by Uriah West with 46 seconds remaining.

The Colonels then drove the field in five plays, the score coming on McKinney’s 13-yard pass to Braedon Sloan with two seconds remaining.

In the first OT, McKinney tied the score again with a 9-yard pass to Dakota Allen.

Jaden Smith caught a 2-yard pass from McKinney in the second OT and the Colonels held on to win.

