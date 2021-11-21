Advertisement

Employee at NJ Starbucks tests positive for hepatitis A, possibly exposing customers

A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.
A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A food handler at a New Jersey Starbucks has tested positive for hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers.

Camden County health officials said the worker could have spread hepatitis to customers who visited the store in Gloucester Township.

Anyone who made a purchase at the Starbucks at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in the past few weeks could be at risk for infection.

The specific dates in question are Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 and Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

The Camden County Health Department has set up vaccine clinics for customers who were affected.

If Starbucks customers can’t make it to one of the clinics, they are encouraged to see their primary care physician.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Laurel 5-star guard Reed Sheppard announced today he will be a Kentucky Wildcat.
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard picks Kentucky
A waitress takes orders at a Ramsey's Diner in Lexington on Friday, November 19, 2021.
Kentucky restaurants continue to struggle with ‘ghosting’ issues, staffing shortages despite decreasing quit rate
According to police, a semi and an SUV, that was pulling a trailer, collided on Leestown Road...
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

FILE - Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018.
Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle
FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Palestinian kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
Sunday Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers ahead of the coldest air of the season
After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the...
WKYT takes a look back at Sam Dick’s stellar career