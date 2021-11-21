Lexington earns highest LGBTQ equality score in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington scored an A+ on a recent report card for equality.

The Human Rights Campaign graded Lexington highly for its laws, policies and services geared toward the LGBTQ community.

The city earned the highest equality score in the entire state, ahead of Louisville. Lexington earned 106 total points out of 100.

Craig Cammack, Mayor Gorton’s LGBTQ Liaison and the Mayor’s Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index Workgroup facilitator said Lexington didn’t always have a passing grade on the equality scorecard. He said, in 2013, the city scored a 53.

“They give extra bonus points. We got 106, which is the highest in the state,” Cammack said.

According to breakdown from the scorecard, Lexington was above average in most categories.

“One of the big things that the city recently did was pass the conversion therapy ban... we’ve adjusted our contractor language to include anti-discrimination language,” Cammack said.

The city was docked points in the employer benefits area.

Cammack said the city still has some work to do.

“Some bullying policies, there’s some things with the transgender community, people of color within the LGBTQ community.... little policies, activities, things we can explore that will make things better,” he said.

Wanda McCants, president of the Pride Community Services Organization said, “I’m excited to hear about the improved score for the HRC index for Lexington. I’m glad to see our mayor so invested in the improvement of LGBTQ+ individuals in our town. Because the local government has been so stalwart about reaching this score, I strongly encourage the focus to shift specifically to our BIPOC LGBTQ+ community when it comes to these same issues like housing, education, and employment. Legal protection status is a very different image to our Black and Brown community. To neglect them further, challenges this achievement in a way that only demands a call to action to support all of us in the LGBTQ+ community.”

Cammack said the recently re-painted crosswalk and rainbow flags aren’t counted as extra credit or in the regular criteria.

“The purpose of those is just to really show everyone in our community that we are welcoming, that we really invest in our diversity, and we look forward to visitors and businesses looking at our score to say ‘This is a great place to live and it would be great for our employees.,’” he said.

Cammack said, as a member of the LGBTQ community himself, he not only feels comfortable, but proud to live in Lexington.

