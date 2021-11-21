Lexington police investigating shooting that left one person dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late night shooting in Lexington.

Police said it happened on E Fifth Street at around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers said they found a black car riddled with bullets, and inside was a man who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, police do not have any suspects. They’re investigating the case as a homicide.

If confirmed, this would be Lexington’s 33rd homicide of the year.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.