Morehead caps off 7-4 season with win at Valparaiso
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - Mark Pappas threw three touchdown passes and Issiah Aguero ran for 123 yards as Morehead State rolled past Valparaiso, 51-38 in the regular season finale.
The Eagles finish tied with St. Thomas for third place in the Pioneer Football League, a game back of Davidson and San Diego.
Morehead State has posted a winning record in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2002 and 2003, and its seven wins is the most since 2015.
