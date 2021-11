LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were hurt, and one person was charged with DUI after a Lexington crash.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. on Pairs Pike near Iron Works pike.

Two people were sent to the hospital but are expected to recover.

One person is now charged with DUI. We don’t know their name at this time.

