Water main break floods Lexington neighborhood

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington neighborhood is damaged after a water main break flooded the streets.

It happened Saturday evening on Old Paris Road.

Police said they responded to a possible house evacuation and road closure a little before 7:00 p.m.

Fire officials said a house has extensive damage due to the flooding. They said everyone was evacuated and nobody was hurt.

As of Sunday morning, the roadway is completely shut down. Kentucky American Water said the road will reopen at some point Sunday.

