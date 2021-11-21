Advertisement

WKYT takes a look back at Sam Dick’s stellar career

After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the...
After 34 years at the helm of WKYT's evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the anchor desk and retire at the end of November.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the anchor desk and retire at the end of November.

MORE:

We’re celebrating his 44 years in broadcasting and taking viewers along as we look back on Sam’s career.

Sam will tell you he never intended on being an anchor-- he was in it for the stories. From the state’s worst moments, to some of the best, Sam has been there covering the stories that were important to all of us.

You can watch the special in three parts below:

