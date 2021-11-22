5 people injured after Lexington crash
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash on New Circle Road Sunday, Nov. 21.
It happened Sunday evening. According to police, the driver crossed over from the outer loop of New Circle to the inner loop near the ramp to Leestown Road. That vehicle hit two other vehicles.
Five people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.