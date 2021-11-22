5 people injured after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash on New Circle Road Sunday, Nov. 21.

It happened Sunday evening. According to police, the driver crossed over from the outer loop of New Circle to the inner loop near the ramp to Leestown Road. That vehicle hit two other vehicles.

Five people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

