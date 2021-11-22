Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Thanksgiving Week

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Thanksgiving week and the week is starting out on a much colder than normal start, but the end of the week cold shot looks a little more interesting. That’s because it has the chance to bring some festive flakes to the region to kick off the Christmas shopping period.

Our day starts with much colder winds blowing in from the northwest as a cold front continues to push away to our east.

Cold winds will continue with us through Tuesday as temps run well below normal.

They tell us that Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the entire year and the weather for it is looking good. Clouds will increase as temps make a run into the 50s as southwest winds increase ahead of our Thanksgiving cold front. This front brings a line of rain from west to east as the day wears on and it’s being pushed by another blast of cold air. Can the cold catch up to the back edge of the rain shield and give us some flakes Thanksgiving night or Black Friday morning?

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a late night shooting in Lexington.
Lexington police investigating shooting that left one person dead
Two people were injured in a crash Saturday evening
Two hurt, one charged with DUI after Lexington crash
Police responded to the crash Sunday evening.
5 people injured after Lexington crash
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

Temperatures will begin on the chilly side
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Thanksgiving forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Thanksgiving week features ups and downs
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
After Sunday's cold front, frigid air will move in to start the workweek
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Coldest air of the season so far moving in