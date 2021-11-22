Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Thanksgiving Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Thanksgiving week and the week is starting out on a much colder than normal start, but the end of the week cold shot looks a little more interesting. That’s because it has the chance to bring some festive flakes to the region to kick off the Christmas shopping period.

Our day starts with much colder winds blowing in from the northwest as a cold front continues to push away to our east.

Cold winds will continue with us through Tuesday as temps run well below normal.

They tell us that Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the entire year and the weather for it is looking good. Clouds will increase as temps make a run into the 50s as southwest winds increase ahead of our Thanksgiving cold front. This front brings a line of rain from west to east as the day wears on and it’s being pushed by another blast of cold air. Can the cold catch up to the back edge of the rain shield and give us some flakes Thanksgiving night or Black Friday morning?

