Advertisement

Doctors urge people to be mindful of COVID-19 during family gatherings

It’s a time for coming together with friends and family to celebrate. However, doctors say...
It’s a time for coming together with friends and family to celebrate. However, doctors say that, for the second year in a row, the cloud of COVID-19 is going to hang over this holiday season.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holidays are upon us once again.

It’s a time for coming together with friends and family to celebrate. However, doctors say that, for the second year in a row, the cloud of COVID-19 is going to hang over this holiday season.

Dr. Katrina Hood says, with the number of Americans who are fully vaccinated, this holiday season will look different from last year when officials warned about large gatherings and urged people to stay home for the holidays.

But, different that does not mean back to normal.

“I think we’re certainly more normal than we were last year, but we know the numbers are still out there and with the slight increase, we keep seeing in the state that as we’ve moved more indoors rather than outdoors we are certainly seeing some numbers going up,” Dr. Hood said.

Officials are anticipating Americans will travel at near pre-pandemic numbers this holiday season.

Dr. Hood says that could lead to a spike in cases, especially, if precautions aren’t taken.

“If everyone knows that you’re fully vaccinated, you’re an adult population, you don’t have immunocompromised people in your family, then I think moving towards not being masked, but we know that even in this era with vaccinations, and if you’re fully vaccinated, there’s still a slight risk of picking it up,” Dr. Hood said.

Dr. Hood encouraged everyone to follow the CDC’s guidance about what to do if you’re vaccinated or if you’re unvaccinated. She also encouraged everyone to get a shot if you haven’t already, or a booster shot if you’re eligible to get one.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a late night shooting in Lexington.
Lexington police investigating shooting that left one person dead
Two people were injured in a crash Saturday evening
Two hurt, one charged with DUI after Lexington crash
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
A Lexington neighborhood is damaged after a water main break flooded the streets.
Water main break floods Lexington neighborhood
Police responded to the crash Sunday evening.
5 people injured after Lexington crash

Latest News

WKYT
WKYT receives Kentucky Broadcasters Association’s 2021 Station of the Year award
Friends and family share stories, laughs at Sam Dick’s retirement roast
WATCH | Friends and family share stories, laughs at Sam Dick’s retirement roast
Temperatures will begin on the chilly side
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Thanksgiving forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Thanksgiving week features ups and downs