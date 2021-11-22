Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Kentucky man

Ellis Rife, 90.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Powell County man.

The sheriff’s office says 90-year-old Ellis Rife was last seen Sunday leaving his home in the 500 block of Fife Lick Rd. in a maroon Saturn Relay minivan with plate number 868 5GY.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rife is a dementia patient and needs daily medication.

They say he also has property in the Salyersville area of Johnson County and the Kite community of Knott County.

If you see him, call Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116.

