Howard’s triple-double leads No. 19 Kentucky past Winthrop 92-47

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Rhyne Howard had the third triple-double in Kentucky history to lead the 19th-ranked Wildcats to a 92-47 win over Winthrop.

Howard scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists - plus five steals - for the first UK triple-double since Makayla Epps (21-11-12) on Nov. 18, 2015.

Dre’una Edwards added 20 points and Robyn Benton 14 among the five Kentucky players in double figures. Jaelyn Royal scored 11 to lead Winthrop.

The Wildcats (3-1) host La Salle on November 27 at 8:30.

