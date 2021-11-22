Advertisement

Howard’s triple-double leads No. 19 Kentucky past Winthrop 92-47

She is the third Wildcat in program history with a triple-double.
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10). (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10). (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Rhyne Howard had the third triple-double in Kentucky history to lead the 19th-ranked Wildcats to a 92-47 win over Winthrop.

Howard scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists - plus five steals - for the first UK triple-double since Makayla Epps (21-11-12) on Nov. 18, 2015.

Dre’una Edwards added 20 points and Robyn Benton 14 among the five Kentucky players in double figures. Jaelyn Royal scored 11 to lead Winthrop.

The Wildcats (3-1) host La Salle on November 27 at 8:30.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Laurel 5-star guard Reed Sheppard announced today he will be a Kentucky Wildcat.
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard picks Kentucky
A man is dead after a late night shooting in Lexington.
Lexington police investigating shooting that left one person dead
A waitress takes orders at a Ramsey's Diner in Lexington on Friday, November 19, 2021.
Kentucky restaurants continue to struggle with ‘ghosting’ issues, staffing shortages despite decreasing quit rate
Two people were injured in a crash Saturday evening
Two hurt, one charged with DUI after Lexington crash
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Morehead State guard Drew Thelwell (3).
Molinar, Moore spark Mississippi St past Morehead St 66-46
Florida head coach Dan Mullen prepares to lead his team on the field prior to the start of an...
Florida fires coach Dan Mullen, completing stunning fall
EKU needed two overtimes to win at home against Jacksonville State.
EKU wins overtime thriller against Jacksonville State
Morehead State knocked off Valparaiso on Saturday.
Morehead caps off 7-4 season with win at Valparaiso