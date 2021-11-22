Advertisement

“I’ve got 40 great, great years of memories” | Friends and family share stories, laughs at Sam Dick’s retirement roast

WKYT Anchor Sam Dick pictured with co-workers, past and present, at his retirement roast on...
WKYT Anchor Sam Dick pictured with co-workers, past and present, at his retirement roast on Sunday, November 21, 2021.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday’s retirement roast was, in a way, an unofficial bookend to Sam Dick’s storied career as a WKYT journalist.

“Sam’s retirement has been an opportunity for all of us to reflect on what has been a wonderful career,” said fellow WKYT anchor Bill Bryant.

It was a night that brought forth some great stories, some laughs, and a lot of love.

“We talk about the family feeling at WKYT, it is very true,” said Barbara Bailey, a former WKYT anchor and reporter. “If you find that special place, then you know it, and you want to stay there.”

Love that comes from staying in that special place - Lexington - and serving the Kentucky community for decades, all while telling his own signature stories.

“This is home. I was born in Kentucky, my dad’s family goes back to the 1800s in Kentucky,” said Sam. “This is where I’ve raised a family, this is where I met my wife so it’s a blessing to spend most of my career with WKYT in Kentucky.”

“Sam has always been motivated about the story,” Barbara said. “He’s a journalist first and he loves to tell stories and that’s the essence of what we do in journalism.”

Stories that have turned into memories…and stories that have stood the test of time.

“I’ve got 40 great, great years of memories and I’ll always have those in my heart,” Barbara added.

“I never would’ve expected that anything like this would be possible,” Sam said. “It’s beyond my wildest dreams.”

