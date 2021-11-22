Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Thanksgiving week features ups and downs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will stay chilly for the first couple of days this week. Expect more ups & downs as the week progresses.

This is a big week for travel and for folks just sitting at home. Travel from Monday to Wednesday should come with no issues in the world of weather. The only hiccup will be the colder temperatures, but those numbers won’t matter much while you are rolling down the road in your car.

Thanksgiving will feature another cold front that will pass through our skies and lead us to showers and even a few snow showers mixing in with the rain. Black Friday will start with some flakes flying but looks better by the afternoon hours.

Take care of each other!

