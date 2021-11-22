Advertisement

Knox County man arrested after found in stolen car

Knox County Arrest
Knox County Arrest(Knox County Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man was arrested on Friday after police found him in a stolen car.

A Knox County Deputy was driving on Old Rail Road Lane, when he saw two parked cars near the railroad bridge.

After running the tags, one car came back as stolen out of Laurel County.

The driver of the car, 36-year-old Earl Gray, was found inside with several stolen items.

Gray was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

He was charged with receiving stolen property and burglary, and he was also served four warrants for failure to appear and non-payment of fines.

