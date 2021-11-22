Advertisement

Ky. businesses prepare for busy holiday shopping season amid supply chain issues

Lexington businesses, big and small, are preparing for a busy holiday shopping season.(WLUC)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses, big and small, are preparing for a busy holiday shopping season.

Shop Local Kentucky is one of many Lexington businesses gearing up for the holiday shopping season.

Co-owner Rick Paynter says he is looking forward to having customers back in his stores this winter after only offering online shopping during this time last year due to the pandemic.

Paynter says, despite dealing with staffing shortages and supply chain issues, Shop Local Kentucky is in a good spot entering the holiday season.

Paynter says his business is driven largely by e-commerce, but he thinks shoppers who try to order online can’t wait until the last minute this year because of longer delivery times. So, he hopes to welcome lots of customers into his new West High Street location and spread some holiday happiness.

“We want to make people smile,” Paynter said. “That’s the goal of our business, in general, is that when people come in, they feel welcome and, especially, because they’re probably coming out for the first time since the pandemic.”

Paynter added that those e-commerce options are still there for those who are uncomfortable.

WKYT also reached out to a spokesperson for CBL Properties, which owns the Fayette Mall. Due to the supply chain issues, they’re advising shoppers to get out to stores early this year to ensure they can check all the items they need off their lists.

