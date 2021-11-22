Law enforcement officers hand out Thanksgiving meals in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement officers are out in Lexington Monday handing out Thanksgiving meals ahead of the holidays.

For 27 years, God’s Pantry Food Bank has held its Sharing Thanksgiving Program to help those in need across central eastern and southern Kentucky. This year, through the program, nearly 6,500 boxes will be distributed to families across the region with the ingredients needed for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

In Lexington’s East End Monday, 300 of those boxes are being delivered to families by first responders and they tell us, while it’s great to help these families out, it’s also crucial as they build relationships.

“The people that you serve and protect, they have to trust you, if they don’t trust you then the working together doesn’t happen it doesn’t occur and, so, to be able to go up and knock on someone’s door bring them this basket have a conversation it’s critical,” said Sheriff Kathy Witt.

They even prepared extra boxes this year to give out to more families in need in Lexington’s East End.

Law enforcement officials say doing the program is more important than ever this year as they work together with these communities to try and help stop the growing number of homicides.

