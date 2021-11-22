Advertisement

Law enforcement officers hand out Thanksgiving meals in Lexington

By Adam Burniston
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement officers are out in Lexington Monday handing out Thanksgiving meals ahead of the holidays.

For 27 years, God’s Pantry Food Bank has held its Sharing Thanksgiving Program to help those in need across central eastern and southern Kentucky. This year, through the program, nearly 6,500 boxes will be distributed to families across the region with the ingredients needed for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

In Lexington’s East End Monday, 300 of those boxes are being delivered to families by first responders and they tell us, while it’s great to help these families out, it’s also crucial as they build relationships.

“The people that you serve and protect, they have to trust you, if they don’t trust you then the working together doesn’t happen it doesn’t occur and, so, to be able to go up and knock on someone’s door bring them this basket have a conversation it’s critical,” said Sheriff Kathy Witt.

They even prepared extra boxes this year to give out to more families in need in Lexington’s East End.

Law enforcement officials say doing the program is more important than ever this year as they work together with these communities to try and help stop the growing number of homicides.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a late night shooting in Lexington.
Lexington police investigating shooting that left one person dead
Two people were injured in a crash Saturday evening
Two hurt, one charged with DUI after Lexington crash
Police responded to the crash Sunday evening.
5 people injured after Lexington crash
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

Ellis Rife, 90.
Golden Alert issued for missing Kentucky man
People began lining up in their vehicles early in the morning Monday at the church to make sure...
Garrard County Food Pantry receives large food donation following fire
It’s a time for coming together with friends and family to celebrate. However, doctors say...
Doctors urge people to be mindful of COVID-19 during family gatherings
Kentucky Broadcasters Association 2021 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards
WKYT named ‘Station of the Year’ by Kentucky Broadcasters Association