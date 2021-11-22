Advertisement

No. 9 seed Kentucky blanks Santa Clara 2-0

Kentucky (15-1-4) will face No. 8 seed Clemson in the Sweet 16.
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 9 seed Kentucky blanked Santa Clara 2-0 Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament.

The Wildcats scored a pair of goals in the opening ten minutes from corner kicks to build a commanding 2-0 lead.

Lucca Rodrigues and Marcel Meinzer provided the goals for UK with both assists coming from Mason Visconti.

Kentucky (15-1-4) will face No. 8 seed Clemson in the Sweet 16. The date and location will be announced shortly. The Wildcats have advanced to the Sweet 16 three times in the last four years.

