No. 9 seed Kentucky blanks Santa Clara 2-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 9 seed Kentucky blanked Santa Clara 2-0 Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament.

The Wildcats scored a pair of goals in the opening ten minutes from corner kicks to build a commanding 2-0 lead.

Lucca Rodrigues and Marcel Meinzer provided the goals for UK with both assists coming from Mason Visconti.

Kentucky (15-1-4) will face No. 8 seed Clemson in the Sweet 16. The date and location will be announced shortly. The Wildcats have advanced to the Sweet 16 three times in the last four years.

Scored twice early. Kept our 12th clean sheet of the year. Advanced to the #NCAASoccer #Sweet16 for the third time in the last four years.#WeAreUK #BBN #NotDone pic.twitter.com/iQuTKUhFEt — Kentucky Men’s Soccer (@UKMensSoccer) November 22, 2021

