Ohio pair arrested after troopers use spike strips to end I-75 chase

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were arrested after a police chase that started in Madison County.

Around 12:30 Monday morning, Madison County deputies saw a vehicle on Lancaster Avenue in Richmond that had fled from Richmond Police.

They tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle but, as the vehicle went through an intersection, it nearly hit an EKU police officer’s cruiser. The sheriff’s office initiated a pursuit but soon ended it as the vehicle made it on I-75.

Kentucky State Police says they were told by Richmond Police they were investigating a vehicle towing a stolen tractor. KSP then took over the chase when a trooper saw the suspect’s vehicle on I-75 North.

The chase ended in Scott County, around mile marker 132, once troopers placed spike strips on the road to stop the vehicle. Once stopped, the driver, identified as Andrea Wallace, of Farmersville, Ohio, remained in the vehicle and refused to get out.

Police had received earlier information that there could be a gun in the vehicle. KSP was able to get a cell phone number for Wallace and eventually convinced her to surrender.

Wallace now faces multiple charges connected to the chase and some drug charges. A passenger in the car, Keith Pugh, of Middletown, Ohio, was also arrested because he was wanted on a warrant from out of state.

