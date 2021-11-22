Advertisement

TyTy Washington named SEC Freshman of the Week

Washington averaged 18 points in blowout wins against Mount St. Mary’s and Ohio.
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Kentucky won 77-59. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky star TyTY Washington has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Washington averaged 18 points per game in blowout wins against Mount St. Mary’s and Ohio. He also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last week.

Washington scored 16 points against the Mountaineers and erupted for 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds against the Bobcats. His performance against Ohio was the first double-double of his young UK career.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, he is just the third player in the John Calipari era to record at least 20 points, at least 10 rebounds and at least five assists in a game, joining Isaiah Briscoe and James Young.

Washington is tied for the team lead in scoring with 13.8 points per game. He is shooting 45.1% from the floor.

The Wildcats have won three straight and are in the midst of a seven-game homestand. UK (3-1) hosts Albany Monday night at 7:00 on the SEC Network+.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a late night shooting in Lexington.
Lexington police investigating shooting that left one person dead
Two people were injured in a crash Saturday evening
Two hurt, one charged with DUI after Lexington crash
Police responded to the crash Sunday evening.
5 people injured after Lexington crash
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. takes an uncontested shot during the first half of the team's...
Kentucky jumps three spots to No. 10 in AP Top 25
UK tops Santa Clara 2-0.
No. 9 seed Kentucky blanks Santa Clara 2-0
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10). (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
Howard’s triple-double leads No. 19 Kentucky past Winthrop 92-47
Morehead State guard Drew Thelwell (3).
Molinar, Moore spark Mississippi St past Morehead St 66-46