TyTy Washington named SEC Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky star TyTY Washington has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Washington averaged 18 points per game in blowout wins against Mount St. Mary’s and Ohio. He also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last week.

Washington scored 16 points against the Mountaineers and erupted for 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds against the Bobcats. His performance against Ohio was the first double-double of his young UK career.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, he is just the third player in the John Calipari era to record at least 20 points, at least 10 rebounds and at least five assists in a game, joining Isaiah Briscoe and James Young.

Washington is tied for the team lead in scoring with 13.8 points per game. He is shooting 45.1% from the floor.

The Wildcats have won three straight and are in the midst of a seven-game homestand. UK (3-1) hosts Albany Monday night at 7:00 on the SEC Network+.

