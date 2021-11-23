Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes Ahead For Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another colder than normal day out there as we inch closer to our long Thanksgiving travel period. Things start pleasant enough, but a cold front arrives on the big day and changes things around pretty quickly.

Today starts frigid and ends with temps in the 40-45 degree range for many.

Clouds roll in for Wednesday with temps in the 50s for what is the busiest travel day of the year.

Those clouds are ahead of a strong cold front arriving for Thanksgiving Day. A wall of rain will overspread the state from west to east quickly during the day as temps hang in the 40s. As the front moves through, the cold air tries to catch the back edge of the rain shield and give us a few festive flakes Thursday night into Black Friday morning.

Highs for Friday are in the 30s for another much colder than normal day in the Commonwealth.

The next system dives in from the northwest late weekend into early next week and may bring some light rain and/or light snow with it.

