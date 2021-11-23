Drunk driver caused $100K worth of damage in Nicholasville cemetery, police say
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A cemetery in Nicholasville is working to clean up tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Police say a drunk driver drove through the Maple Grove Cemetery on Friday, causing around $100,000 worth of damage. Police say one monument was worth $25,000 alone.
The driver was later found.
Police have not released their name.
We’ll keep you updated.
