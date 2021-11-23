Drunk driver caused $100K worth of damage in Nicholasville cemetery, police say

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A cemetery in Nicholasville is working to clean up tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Police say a drunk driver drove through the Maple Grove Cemetery on Friday, causing around $100,000 worth of damage. Police say one monument was worth $25,000 alone.

The driver was later found.

Police have not released their name.

We’ll keep you updated.

