EKU steamrolls Eastern Illinois 82-43

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Curt Lewis led all scorers with 18 points, Scott County’s Michael Moreno added 15 points and Eastern Kentucky steamrolled Eastern Illinois 82-43 Monday night at McBrayer Arena.

After EKU led 29-18 at halftime, the Colonels used a 17-0 run in the second half to take control.

Jannson Williams added 16 points and 10 rebounds for EKU.

Moreno was named tournament MVP of the EKU Hoops Invitational, while Williams and Curt Lewis both garnered all-tournament honors. Eastern Kentucky (5-1) hits the road Friday to visit West Virginia for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off in Morgantown.

