‘Family Recovery Program’ launching in three Ky. counties

The Family Recovery Program pilot will begin this year in Clay, Hardin, and Lincoln counties.
The Family Recovery Program pilot will begin this year in Clay, Hardin, and Lincoln counties.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky leaders are working to break the cycle of addiction in families. They’re launching a new program that will keep children with parents in recovery.

Kentucky leaders say separating a child from a parent struggling with addiction can have a negative impact on the child. That’s why they’re partnering with Volunteers of America to launch a program that will keep parents in recovery with their children.

The Family Recovery Program pilot will begin this year in Clay, Hardin, and Lincoln counties. It will allow children to stay with their parents in treatment centers. It will offer therapy to families and other resources for support.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Senate President Robert Stivers support the program saying it could help the state fight its ongoing battle with opioid addiction.

Volunteers of America President Jennifer Hancock says children of addicted parents need a lot of support.

State leaders believe this program will have a big impact on keeping families together. They say nearly 10,000 Kentucky children are in out-of-home placements due to a parent’s addiction.

The University of Louisville will evaluate the program to determine the efficacy of outcomes and potential for expansion.

