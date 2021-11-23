Advertisement

Gov. Beshear urges caution during Thanksgiving holiday as COVID cases tick up

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Just days before many families have long awaited reunions over Thanksgiving, cases of COVID-19 are creeping up after several weeks of a decline.

The seven day average for new cases is up nearly 30% compared to two weeks ago.

“It’s the first time...first holiday, since the pandemic hit, that you have all the tools in front of you to have a pretty normal and safe Thanksgiving,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

During his COVID-19 briefing, Beshear outlined several tips he is encouraging Kentuckians to follow as they plan their family gatherings.

The recommendations include:

-Getting vaccinated or the booster shot

-Do not attend a gathering if you feel sick

-Wear a mask indoors if you are unvaccinated and/or not boosted

-Keep attendance numbers low

“Nobody wants to look back on their Thanksgiving, or Christmas gathering, and realize that is when somebody got really sick and is no longer with us,” Beshear said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a late night shooting in Lexington.
Lexington police investigating shooting that left one person dead
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Two people were injured in a crash Saturday evening
Two hurt, one charged with DUI after Lexington crash
Police responded to the crash Sunday evening.
5 people injured after Lexington crash
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

EKU improves to 5-1
EKU steamrolls Eastern Illinois 82-43
A still image from security cameras nearby. Police said they believe suspect(s) in the red...
Mount Sterling Police look for truck stolen in broad daylight
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) shoots near the defense of Albany's Trey Hutcheson, left,...
No. 10 Kentucky rolls past Albany, moves to 4-1
A young Sam Dick during his legendary career in news
EXTENDED: A look back on Sam Dick's storied career at WKYT